Chapter 2, Problem 91

Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (b) CdSe quantum dots that are 2.5 nm in diameter emit blue light upon stimulation. Assuming that the dot is a perfect sphere and that the empty space in the dot can be neglected, calculate how many Cd atoms are in one quantum dot of this size.

Verified Solution

Video duration: 4m 4m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked