Chapter 2, Problem 91
Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (b) CdSe quantum dots that are 2.5 nm in diameter emit blue light upon stimulation. Assuming that the dot is a perfect sphere and that the empty space in the dot can be neglected, calculate how many Cd atoms are in one quantum dot of this size.
Video transcript
A cube of gold that is 1.00 cm on a side has a mass of 19.3 g. A single gold atom has a mass of 197.0 u. (b) From the information given, estimate the diameter in Å of a single gold atom.
The diameter of a rubidium atom is 495 pm We will consider two different ways of placing the atoms on a surface. In arrangement A, all the atoms are lined up with one another to form a square grid. Arrangement B is called a close-packed arrangement because the atoms sit in the 'depressions' formed by the previous row of atoms: (a) Using arrangement A, how many Rb atoms could be placed on a square surface that is 1.0 cm on a side?
(b) How many molecules of C13H18O2 are in this tablet?
(a) Assuming the dimensions of the nucleus and atom shown in Figure 2.10, what fraction of the volume of the atom is taken up by the nucleus?
(b) Using the mass of the proton from Table 2.1 and assuming its diameter is 1.0 * 10-15 m, calculate the density of a proton in g>cm3.
Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (a) 7433X