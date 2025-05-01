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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 110
Chapter 2, Problem 110

Carbonic acid occurs in carbonated beverages. When allowed to react with lithium hydroxide, it produces lithium carbonate. Lithium carbonate is used to treat depression and bipolar disorder. Write chemical formula for carbonic acid, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula for carbonic acid. Carbonic acid is a weak acid formed when carbon dioxide is dissolved in water. Its chemical formula is H2CO3.
Determine the chemical formula for lithium hydroxide. Lithium hydroxide is a strong base and its chemical formula is LiOH.
Identify the chemical formula for lithium carbonate. Lithium carbonate is a salt formed from the reaction of carbonic acid and lithium hydroxide. Its chemical formula is Li2CO3.
Understand the reaction between carbonic acid and lithium hydroxide. The balanced chemical equation for this reaction is: H2CO3 + 2 LiOH → Li2CO3 + 2 H2O.
Recognize the role of lithium carbonate. It is used in the treatment of mood disorders such as depression and bipolar disorder, highlighting its importance beyond just a chemical reaction product.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Formulas

A chemical formula represents the composition of a compound, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. For example, H2O denotes water, consisting of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. Understanding how to write and interpret chemical formulas is essential for identifying substances and predicting their reactions.
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Skeletal Formula

Acids and Bases

Acids are substances that donate protons (H+) in a solution, while bases accept protons. Carbonic acid (H2CO3) is a weak acid formed when carbon dioxide dissolves in water, and lithium hydroxide (LiOH) is a strong base. The reaction between an acid and a base typically results in the formation of a salt and water, exemplified by the production of lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) in this case.
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Arrhenius Acids and Bases

Salt Formation

In chemistry, a salt is formed when an acid reacts with a base, resulting in the neutralization of their properties. The general reaction can be represented as: Acid + Base → Salt + Water. In this scenario, the reaction between carbonic acid and lithium hydroxide produces lithium carbonate, which is a salt, along with water.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (d) hydrogen tellurate ion.

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Textbook Question

Cyclopropane is an interesting hydrocarbon. Instead of having three carbons in a row, the three carbons form a ring, as shown in this perspective drawing (see Figure 2.18 for a prior example of this kind of drawing):

Cyclopropane was at one time used as an anesthetic, but its use was discontinued, in part because it is highly flammable. (b) The three carbon atoms are necessarily in a plane. What do the different wedges mean?

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Textbook Question

Many familiar substances have common, unsystematic names. For each of the following, give the correct systematic name: (a) salt peter, KNO3 (b) soda ash, Na2CO3 (c) lime, (d) muriatic acid, HCl, CaO (e) Epsom salts, MgSO4 (f) milk of magnesia, Mg(OH)2.

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Textbook Question

Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (a) BrO4- (b) SeO32- (c) arsenate ion

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Textbook Question

Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (a) sodium carbonate and sodium bicarbonate, (b) potassium peroxide and potassium oxide, (c) aluminum nitride and aluminum nitrite, (d) iron(II) oxide and iron(III) oxide

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