Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (d) hydrogen tellurate ion.
Carbonic acid occurs in carbonated beverages. When allowed to react with lithium hydroxide, it produces lithium carbonate. Lithium carbonate is used to treat depression and bipolar disorder. Write chemical formula for carbonic acid, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate.
Key Concepts
Chemical Formulas
Acids and Bases
Salt Formation
Cyclopropane is an interesting hydrocarbon. Instead of having three carbons in a row, the three carbons form a ring, as shown in this perspective drawing (see Figure 2.18 for a prior example of this kind of drawing):
Cyclopropane was at one time used as an anesthetic, but its use was discontinued, in part because it is highly flammable. (b) The three carbon atoms are necessarily in a plane. What do the different wedges mean?
Many familiar substances have common, unsystematic names. For each of the following, give the correct systematic name: (a) salt peter, KNO3 (b) soda ash, Na2CO3 (c) lime, (d) muriatic acid, HCl, CaO (e) Epsom salts, MgSO4 (f) milk of magnesia, Mg(OH)2.
Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (a) BrO4- (b) SeO32- (c) arsenate ion
Because many ions and compounds have very similar names, there is great potential for confusing them. Write the correct chemical formulas to distinguish between (a) sodium carbonate and sodium bicarbonate, (b) potassium peroxide and potassium oxide, (c) aluminum nitride and aluminum nitrite, (d) iron(II) oxide and iron(III) oxide