Chapter 2, Problem 109a,b,c

Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (a) BrO 4 - (b) SeO 3 2- (c) arsenate ion

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the group in the periodic table where selenium (Se) is located. Selenium is in Group 16, also known as the chalcogens. Recognize that elements in the same group often form similar oxyanions. For example, sulfur (S), which is also in Group 16, forms the oxyanion sulfate, \( \text{SO}_4^{2-} \). View full solution Note that the given ion is \( \text{SeO}_3^{2-} \), which suggests a similar naming pattern to other oxyanions in the same group. Consider the naming convention for oxyanions: the suffix '-ate' is typically used for the most common or typical oxyanion of an element. Therefore, \( \text{SeO}_3^{2-} \) would be named selenate, following the pattern of sulfate. Conclude that the chemical name for \( \text{SeO}_3^{2-} \) is selenate, analogous to sulfate for sulfur.

