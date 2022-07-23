Skip to main content
Chapter 2, Problem 23c

Consider an atom of 10B. (c) What is the symbol of the atom obtained by adding one neutron to 10B?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we need to write the symbol for the atom obtained when one neutron is added to gallium. So we're adding one neutron according to the prompt. We're given our isotope for gallium 29 Our isotope symbol. We should recognize that 29 represents our mass number or atomic mass. And recall that we calculate this by taking our number of protons and adding it to our number of neutrons. And so accordingly we would take our given mass number in the symbol 29 and add one neutron. And so this will now give us our new mass number equal to a value of 30. And so we would say that therefore now that we have this new mass number, we would change our symbols so that we have the isotope gallium 30 written and this would be our final answer to complete this example. So I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.
Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (d) The protons in the nucleus of the helium atom are held together by a force called the strong nuclear force.

Consider an atom of 10B. (a) How many protons, neutrons, and electrons does this atom contain?

Consider an atom of 10B. (b) What is the symbol of the atom obtained by adding one proton to 10B?

Consider an atom of 10B. (d) Are either of the atoms obtained in parts (b) and (c) isotopes of 10B? If so which one?

Consider an atom of 63Cu. (a) How many protons, neutrons, and electrons does this atom contain?

Consider an atom of 58Ni. (b) What is the symbol of the ion obtained by removing two electrons from 58Ni?

