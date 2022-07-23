Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 23d
Chapter 2, Problem 23d

Consider an atom of 10B. (d) Are either of the atoms obtained in parts (b) and (c) isotopes of 10B? If so which one?

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to consider the 122 antimony atom. If the single neutron is added to this atom, will the new atom be an isotope of 122 antimony or not? So what is an isotope? Isotope are atoms of the same element with different mass numbers. So we have different numbers of neutrons but not different numbers of protons. Because if we have a different number of protons, it is changing the identity of the atom. So we have antimony. This 122 is its mass. So when we add a neutron we are changing that number but we're not changing the number of protons. So yes, This will be an isotope of 122 antimony. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Textbook Question

Consider an atom of 10B. (a) How many protons, neutrons, and electrons does this atom contain?

Textbook Question

Consider an atom of 10B. (b) What is the symbol of the atom obtained by adding one proton to 10B?

Textbook Question

Consider an atom of 10B. (c) What is the symbol of the atom obtained by adding one neutron to 10B?

Textbook Question

Consider an atom of 63Cu. (a) How many protons, neutrons, and electrons does this atom contain?

Textbook Question

Consider an atom of 58Ni. (b) What is the symbol of the ion obtained by removing two electrons from 58Ni?

Textbook Question

Consider an atom of 63Cu. (c) What is the symbol for the isotope of 63Cu that possesses 36 neutrons?

