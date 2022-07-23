Chapter 2, Problem 22d
Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (d) The protons in the nucleus of the helium atom are held together by a force called the strong nuclear force.
Video transcript
Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (a) The nucleus has most of the mass and comprises most of the volume of an atom.
Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (b) Every atom of a given element has the same number of protons.
Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (c) The number of electrons in an atom equals the number of neutrons in the atom.
Consider an atom of 10B. (a) How many protons, neutrons, and electrons does this atom contain?
Consider an atom of 10B. (b) What is the symbol of the atom obtained by adding one proton to 10B?
Consider an atom of 10B. (c) What is the symbol of the atom obtained by adding one neutron to 10B?