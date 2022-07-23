Chapter 2, Problem 22c
Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (c) The number of electrons in an atom equals the number of neutrons in the atom.
The radius of an atom of copper (Cu) is about 140 pm. (c) If you assume that the Cu atom is a sphere, what is the volume in cm3 of a single atom?
Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (a) The nucleus has most of the mass and comprises most of the volume of an atom.
Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (b) Every atom of a given element has the same number of protons.
Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (d) The protons in the nucleus of the helium atom are held together by a force called the strong nuclear force.
Consider an atom of 10B. (a) How many protons, neutrons, and electrons does this atom contain?
Consider an atom of 10B. (b) What is the symbol of the atom obtained by adding one proton to 10B?