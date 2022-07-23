Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 22b
Chapter 2, Problem 22b

Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. If false, correct the statement to make it true: (b) Every atom of a given element has the same number of protons.

everyone in this example. We're given the below statement and we need to determine whether this is a true statement. So the key phrase here in our statement is other atoms of that element. So what this part of our statement here is referring to would be isotopes, isotopes of that element. And we want to recall that isotopes of an element differ by their number of neutrons. However, sorry, the identity of the atom remains the same or the identity of the element remains the same. And so because we have recalled this fact about isotopes, we can say. Therefore the statement is false because it says that it has the same number of neutrons. And we would recall that because this statement says other atoms of that element referring to isotopes. As we stated what therefore isotopes have different numbers of neutrons. So this should be different numbers of neutrons. In order to be a true statement. However, it's false and this will be our final answer to complete this example. So I hope everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
