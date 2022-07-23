Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 51
Chapter 2, Problem 51

How many hydrogen atoms are in each of the following: (a) C2H5OH? (b) Ca(C2H5COO)2? (c) (NH4)3PO4?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula given: \( \text{Ca}_1\text{C}_2\text{H}_5\text{COO}_2 \).
Recognize that the formula represents a compound with calcium (Ca), carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O).
Break down the formula to understand the structure: \( \text{Ca} \) is a single calcium atom, \( \text{C}_2\text{H}_5\text{COO}_2 \) indicates two acetate groups.
Each acetate group \( \text{C}_2\text{H}_5\text{COO} \) contains 5 hydrogen atoms.
Since there are two acetate groups, multiply the number of hydrogen atoms in one group by 2 to find the total number of hydrogen atoms in the compound.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
50s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Formula Interpretation

Understanding chemical formulas is essential for identifying the number of atoms of each element in a compound. In the formula Ca1C2H5COO2, the subscripts indicate the number of each type of atom present. For example, 'C2' means there are two carbon atoms, while 'H5' indicates five hydrogen atoms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Intepreting the Band of Stability

Counting Atoms in Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions, such as COO2 (the acetate ion), can contain multiple atoms of different elements. Recognizing that COO2 consists of two oxygen atoms and one carbon atom is crucial for accurate atom counting. This understanding helps in determining the total number of hydrogen atoms in the entire compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:20
Polyatomic Ion Variations

Valency and Hydrogen Atoms

The concept of valency helps in understanding how many hydrogen atoms can bond with other elements in a compound. In organic compounds, hydrogen typically forms one bond. Therefore, knowing the structure and bonding of the compound allows for the correct identification of hydrogen atoms, which is vital for solving the question.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the molecular and structural formulas for the compounds represented by the following molecular models:

909
views
Textbook Question

Write the molecular and structural formulas for the compounds represented by the following models:

745
views
Textbook Question

Write the empirical formula corresponding to each of the following molecular formulas: (c) C4H8O2

722
views
Textbook Question

Determine the molecular and empirical formulas of the following: (b) the compound silicon tetrachloride, which has a silicon atom and four chlorine atoms and is used in the manufacture of computer chips

1131
views
Textbook Question

Write the empirical formula corresponding to each of the following molecular formulas: (b) C8H10

1017
views
Textbook Question

Each of the following elements is capable of forming an ion in chemical reactions. By referring to the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of each: (a) Be (b) Rb (c) As (d) In (e) At.

682
views