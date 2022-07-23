Write the molecular and structural formulas for the compounds represented by the following molecular models:
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 2, Problem 51
How many hydrogen atoms are in each of the following: (a) C2H5OH? (b) Ca(C2H5COO)2? (c) (NH4)3PO4?
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Identify the chemical formula given: \( \text{Ca}_1\text{C}_2\text{H}_5\text{COO}_2 \).
Recognize that the formula represents a compound with calcium (Ca), carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O).
Break down the formula to understand the structure: \( \text{Ca} \) is a single calcium atom, \( \text{C}_2\text{H}_5\text{COO}_2 \) indicates two acetate groups.
Each acetate group \( \text{C}_2\text{H}_5\text{COO} \) contains 5 hydrogen atoms.
Since there are two acetate groups, multiply the number of hydrogen atoms in one group by 2 to find the total number of hydrogen atoms in the compound.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chemical Formula Interpretation
Understanding chemical formulas is essential for identifying the number of atoms of each element in a compound. In the formula Ca1C2H5COO2, the subscripts indicate the number of each type of atom present. For example, 'C2' means there are two carbon atoms, while 'H5' indicates five hydrogen atoms.
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Counting Atoms in Polyatomic Ions
Polyatomic ions, such as COO2 (the acetate ion), can contain multiple atoms of different elements. Recognizing that COO2 consists of two oxygen atoms and one carbon atom is crucial for accurate atom counting. This understanding helps in determining the total number of hydrogen atoms in the entire compound.
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Valency and Hydrogen Atoms
The concept of valency helps in understanding how many hydrogen atoms can bond with other elements in a compound. In organic compounds, hydrogen typically forms one bond. Therefore, knowing the structure and bonding of the compound allows for the correct identification of hydrogen atoms, which is vital for solving the question.
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