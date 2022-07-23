Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 92b,c,d
Chapter 2, Problem 92b,c,d

Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (b) 12753X (c) 8636X (d) 6730X

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: The atomic number (the subscript) represents the number of protons in an atom. In this case, the atomic number is 53, which corresponds to the element Iodine (I) in the periodic table.
Step 2: The atomic mass number (the superscript) represents the total number of protons and neutrons in an atom. In this case, the atomic mass number is 127.
Step 3: To find the number of neutrons, subtract the atomic number (number of protons) from the atomic mass number. So, the number of neutrons is 127 - 53.
Step 4: Therefore, the element represented by the symbol <sup>127</sup><sub>53</sub>X is Iodine (I), with 53 protons and 74 neutrons.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Number

The atomic number of an element is the number of protons found in the nucleus of an atom. It uniquely identifies an element and determines its position on the periodic table. In the notation <sup>127</sup><sub>53</sub>X, the subscript '53' indicates that the element has 53 protons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Atom Structure

Mass Number

The mass number of an atom is the total number of protons and neutrons in its nucleus. It is represented by the superscript in the notation <sup>127</sup><sub>53</sub>X, where '127' signifies the combined total of protons and neutrons. To find the number of neutrons, subtract the atomic number from the mass number.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
Atomic Mass

Element Identification

Each element is defined by its unique atomic number, which corresponds to its chemical properties. By knowing the atomic number (53 in this case), one can identify the element as iodine (I). Understanding the relationship between atomic number, mass number, and elemental identity is crucial for interpreting chemical symbols.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Chalcogen Identification Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) Assuming the dimensions of the nucleus and atom shown in Figure 2.10, what fraction of the volume of the atom is taken up by the nucleus?

384
views
Textbook Question

(b) Using the mass of the proton from Table 2.1 and assuming its diameter is 1.0 * 10-15 m, calculate the density of a proton in g>cm3.

623
views
Textbook Question

Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (a) 7433X

830
views
Textbook Question

The nucleus of 6Li is a powerful absorber of neutrons. It exists in the naturally occurring metal to the extent of 7.5%. In the era of nuclear deterrence, large quantities of lithium were processed to remove 6Li for use in hydrogen bomb production. The lithium metal remaining after removal of 6Li was sold on the market. (a) What are the compositions of the nuclei of 6Li and 7Li?

Textbook Question

The nucleus of 6Li is a powerful absorber of neutrons. It exists in the naturally occurring metal to the extent of 7.5%. In the era of nuclear deterrence, large quantities of lithium were processed to remove 6Li for use in hydrogen bomb production. The lithium metal remaining after removal of 6Li was sold on the market. (b) The atomic masses of 6Li and 7Li are 6.015122 and 7.016004 u, respectively. A sample of lithium depleted in the lighter isotope was found on analysis to contain 1.442% 6Li. What is the average atomic weight of this sample of the metal?

935
views
Open Question
Describe the similarities and differences between the three isotopes of argon, which have 18, 20, and 22 neutrons in the nucleus, respectively.