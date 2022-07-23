Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 91b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 91b

(b) Using the mass of the proton from Table 2.1 and assuming its diameter is 1.0 * 10-15 m, calculate the density of a proton in g>cm3.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
5m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

hey everyone for this problem, we're being asked to determine the density of a neutron in grams per cubic centimeter. If it has a radius of approximately 0.8 centimeters and a mass of 1.67 times 10 to the negative kg. So the formula for calculating density is density is equal to mass over volume, where r P represents the symbol row and this is density and we have mass over volume. And the question is asking us for the density and grams per cubic centimeter. So we know that is going to be our final unit. And so that means we need our mass in grams and our volume in cubic centimeters. So let's start off with what we're given. Our numerator for our equation is mass. So let's go ahead and calculate our mass They give us a mass of 1. times 10 to the negative kg. And we want this in grams. So we need to convert kilograms two g and we can do this using stoke eom a tree. So in one kg there is one 1000 grams and so are kilograms cancel. And when we do this math, we get 1.67 times 10 To the -24 g. Okay, so we have our mass. Now let's calculate our volume. We're told that we're calculating the volume of a neutron and a neutron is spherical in shape. And so for the volume of a sphere We get our volume is equal to 4/3 pie are cubed. So that's the volume of a sphere And our represents our radius and they tell us we have a radius of 0.8 cm and we need this in cm. So we need to convert 0. cm two cm. So let's go ahead and do that. And one centimeter we have one times 10 To the negative meters. And in one m there is 100 centimeters and so we'll make sure our units cancel our centimeters cancel, our meters cancel. And we're left with centimeters. And when we do this calculation we will get eight times 10 To the - centimeters. So now we can plug this in into our volume equation. So we get our volume is equal to four thirds pie. Our radius that we just converted into cm is eight times 10 to the negative 14 cm. Cute. And so when we do this calculation we'll get our volume and cubic centimeters, which is the unit that we need. So now when we do this calculation we get a volume of 2. times 10 To the negative cubic centimeters. So now we have our mass in kilograms and we have our volume and cubic centimeters and we can plug all of this in to calculate our density. So we get our density is equal to 1.6, 7 Times 10 to the negative g over our volume of 2.14 Times to the -39 cubic centimeters. Once we do this calculation, we will get a final answer of 7.79 times 10 to the 14th grams per cubic centimeter. This is 10 to the 14th, and that is the final answer for this problem. This is the density of a neutron in grams per cubic centimeter. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) How many molecules of C13H18O2 are in this tablet?

631
views
Textbook Question
Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (b) CdSe quantum dots that are 2.5 nm in diameter emit blue light upon stimulation. Assuming that the dot is a perfect sphere and that the empty space in the dot can be neglected, calculate how many Cd atoms are in one quantum dot of this size.
673
views
Textbook Question

(a) Assuming the dimensions of the nucleus and atom shown in Figure 2.10, what fraction of the volume of the atom is taken up by the nucleus?

384
views
Textbook Question

Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (a) 7433X

830
views
Textbook Question

Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (b) 12753X

520
views
Textbook Question

The nucleus of 6Li is a powerful absorber of neutrons. It exists in the naturally occurring metal to the extent of 7.5%. In the era of nuclear deterrence, large quantities of lithium were processed to remove 6Li for use in hydrogen bomb production. The lithium metal remaining after removal of 6Li was sold on the market. (b) The atomic masses of 6Li and 7Li are 6.015122 and 7.016004 u, respectively. A sample of lithium depleted in the lighter isotope was found on analysis to contain 1.442% 6Li. What is the average atomic weight of this sample of the metal?

935
views