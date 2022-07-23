Chapter 2, Problem 91a
(a) Assuming the dimensions of the nucleus and atom shown in Figure 2.10, what fraction of the volume of the atom is taken up by the nucleus?
The diameter of a rubidium atom is 495 pm We will consider two different ways of placing the atoms on a surface. In arrangement A, all the atoms are lined up with one another to form a square grid. Arrangement B is called a close-packed arrangement because the atoms sit in the 'depressions' formed by the previous row of atoms: (a) Using arrangement A, how many Rb atoms could be placed on a square surface that is 1.0 cm on a side?
(b) How many molecules of C13H18O2 are in this tablet?
(b) Using the mass of the proton from Table 2.1 and assuming its diameter is 1.0 * 10-15 m, calculate the density of a proton in g>cm3.
Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (a) 7433X
Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (b) 12753X