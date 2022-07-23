Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 91a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 91a

(a) Assuming the dimensions of the nucleus and atom shown in Figure 2.10, what fraction of the volume of the atom is taken up by the nucleus?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that atmospheric pressure and negative two degrees Celsius. There are 7.89 times 10 to the 21st atoms per liter of gaseous helium atoms, helium has a radius of 140 PICO meters determine the fraction of space occupied by the helium atoms. So our radius is going to equal PICO meters Times one deck a meter over 10 to the 11th. Pick a meters. So our PICO meters are going to cancel out and that's going to give us 1.40 times 10 to the negative ninth Decca meters. Our volume equals four pi Divided by three times r cubed. So our volume is going to equal four pi, divided by three times 1. times 10 to the negative ninth Decca meters cubed. It's our volume Equals 1. four 0403, two times To the native 26 Decca meters cubed times one liter over one decade meter cubed Equals 1.14940403, 2 times 10 to the - L. And now we need to calculate the fraction occupied by helium atoms. So that's going to be 1.149, times 10 to the negative 26 liters per adam Times 7.89 times 10 to the 21st Adams per leader, which equals 9.06, nine 7814 times 10 to the negative fifth or one divided by one 1000 .8. And if we look, we see that our leaders cancel out and our Adams cancel out. So this is unit Liss. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The diameter of a rubidium atom is 495 pm We will consider two different ways of placing the atoms on a surface. In arrangement A, all the atoms are lined up with one another to form a square grid. Arrangement B is called a close-packed arrangement because the atoms sit in the 'depressions' formed by the previous row of atoms: (a) Using arrangement A, how many Rb atoms could be placed on a square surface that is 1.0 cm on a side?

488
views
Textbook Question

(b) How many molecules of C13H18O2 are in this tablet?

631
views
Textbook Question
Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (b) CdSe quantum dots that are 2.5 nm in diameter emit blue light upon stimulation. Assuming that the dot is a perfect sphere and that the empty space in the dot can be neglected, calculate how many Cd atoms are in one quantum dot of this size.
673
views
Textbook Question

(b) Using the mass of the proton from Table 2.1 and assuming its diameter is 1.0 * 10-15 m, calculate the density of a proton in g>cm3.

623
views
Textbook Question

Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (a) 7433X

830
views
Textbook Question

Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (b) 12753X

520
views