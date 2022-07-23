Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 41g
Chapter 2, Problem 41g

For each of the following elements, write its chemical symbol, locate it in the periodic table, give its atomic number, and indicate whether it is a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal: (g) arsenic.

hey everyone in this example, we need to provide the symbol and location in the periodic table as well as the atomic number and classify whether this atom is either non metal, metal oid or metal for our given element rubidium. So when we think of rubidium, we want to find this symbol are lowercase B. On our periodic tables, which we would see is located in Group one A. We should recall that the group numbers on our periodic table are the vertical columns going down across our periodic table And we would find our b. With the atomic number 37 above it on our periodic tables. and not only is it in group one a. But is across period five. And we should recall that the periods on our periodic table are the rows going across periodic. and again this value here that we wrote 37 is our atomic number, which we recall is shown by the variable C. So we would say z equals 37. So based on all of these factors, we've listed about the atom rubidium and its location on the periodic table, we would say that therefore rubidium is A. And so to complete this example, everything that we've outlined here is our final answer. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. And I will see everyone in the next practice video
