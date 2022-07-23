Textbook Question
The most common charge associated with selenium is 2-. Indicate the chemical formulas you would expect for compounds formed between selenium and (b) lithium
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The most common charge associated with selenium is 2-. Indicate the chemical formulas you would expect for compounds formed between selenium and (b) lithium
Predict the chemical formulas of the ionic compound formed by (c) V2+ and CH3COO-
Using the periodic table to guide you, predict the chemical formula and name of the compound formed by the following elements: (d) K and S.
Predict the chemical formulas of the ionic compound formed by (e) In3+ and O2-.
Predict the chemical formulas of the ionic compound formed by (d) Li+ and PO43-
Using the periodic table to guide you, predict the chemical formula and name of the compound formed by the following elements: (c) Al and I