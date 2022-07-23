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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 61b
Chapter 2, Problem 61b

Predict the chemical formulas of the ionic compound formed by (b) Cs+ and NO3

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Identify the ions involved: Cs^+ (cesium ion) and NO_3^- (nitrate ion).
Determine the charges on each ion: Cs^+ has a charge of +1, and NO_3^- has a charge of -1.
Since the charges are equal and opposite, they will balance each other out in a 1:1 ratio.
Combine the ions to form the neutral ionic compound by writing the cation first followed by the anion.
Write the chemical formula of the compound as CsNO_3, indicating one cesium ion and one nitrate ion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions leads to the creation of a stable compound. Understanding the charges of the ions involved is crucial for predicting the formula of the resulting ionic compound.
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Charge Balance

In ionic compounds, the total positive charge must balance the total negative charge to achieve electrical neutrality. This means that the ratio of cations to anions in the formula must be such that the overall charge sums to zero. For example, if a cation has a +1 charge and the anion has a -1 charge, one of each ion will combine to form a neutral compound.
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Nomenclature of Ions

The nomenclature of ions involves understanding the names and symbols of common ions, which is essential for writing chemical formulas. In this case, Cs+ is the cesium ion, and NO3- is the nitrate ion. Recognizing these ions and their charges allows for the correct assembly of the ionic formula, which in this case would be CsNO3.
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