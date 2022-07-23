Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Chapter 2, Problem 87a

Suppose a scientist repeats the Millikan oil-drop experiment but reports the charges on the drops using an unusual (and imaginary) unit called the warmomb (wa). The scientist obtains the following data for four of the drops: Droplet Calculated Charge (wa) A 3.84⨉10−8 B 4.80⨉10−8 C 2.88⨉10−8 D 8.64⨉10−8 (a) If all the droplets were the same size, which would fall most slowly through the apparatus?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that a scientist in a parallel universe performs the Millikan oil drop experiment. The unit of charge in that universe is Gaelic. He obtained the following data for four droplets A 2.06 times 10 to the negative 11th galaxy B 2. times 10 to the -11 Galaxy C 4.13 times to the -11 Gaelic, N. D. 5.50 times 10 to the negative 11 Galaxy, Assuming the four droplets are all equal in mass and volume, determine which one would fall most rapidly between the plates. So since the lower plate here is negatively charged, it's going to repeal the oil droplets because of the electrons. The drop being the greatest charge would be repelled the most and fall the slowest and the drop having the smallest charge would fall the fastest. So the drop having the smallest charge here Would be a 2.06 times 10 to the -11 Gaelic. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
