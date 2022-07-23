Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 87d
Chapter 2, Problem 87d

Suppose a scientist repeats the Millikan oil-drop experiment but reports the charges on the drops using an unusual (and imaginary) unit called the warmomb (wa). The scientist obtains the following data for four of the drops: Droplet Calculated Charge (wa) A 3.84⨉10−8 B 4.80⨉10−8 C 2.88⨉10−8 D 8.64⨉10−8 (d) What is the conversion factor between warmombs and coulombs?

Hi everyone here. We have a question telling us that a scientist in a parallel universe performs the Millikan oil drop experiment. The unit of charge in that universe is Gaelic. He obtained the following data for three oil droplets. X 6.8 times 10 to the -12 Gaelic. Why? 13.8 times 10 to the native 11th Galaxy Z 2.6 times 10 to the negative 11th galaxy. And our goal here is to calculate how many Galaxies there are in one. Cool. Um, So our first step is going to divide each of these by our smallest number, which is 6.8 times 10 to the -12. So we're gonna divide X by 6. Times 10 to the -12. And that equals one. And we're going to divide y by 6.8, 8 Times 10 to the -12. And that equals two. And lastly we're going to divide Z by 6.8, 8 Times 10 to the - And that equals three. So the charge of one electron is 6. Times 10 to the negative 12 gallons in cool ones. It is one Times 10 to the -19 columns. So we're gonna start with our 6. Times 10 to the -12 gallery. And that is over one electron. And then we're going to multiply that by one electron over 1.6, 0 Times 10 to the -19. Cool ions. And our electrons are canceling out here. And that gives us 4.3 times 10 to the seventh Go Alex per cool. Um, and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Suppose a scientist repeats the Millikan oil-drop experiment but reports the charges on the drops using an unusual (and imaginary) unit called the warmomb (wa). The scientist obtains the following data for four of the drops: Droplet Calculated Charge (wa) A 3.84⨉10−8 B 4.80⨉10−8 C 2.88⨉10−8 D 8.64⨉10−8 (a) If all the droplets were the same size, which would fall most slowly through the apparatus?

Suppose a scientist repeats the Millikan oil-drop experiment but reports the charges on the drops using an unusual (and imaginary) unit called the warmomb (wa). The scientist obtains the following data for four of the drops: Droplet Calculated Charge (wa) A 3.84⨉10−8 B 4.80⨉10−8 C 2.88⨉10−8 D 8.64⨉10−8 (b) From these data, what is the best choice for the charge of the electron in warmombs?

Suppose a scientist repeats the Millikan oil-drop experiment but reports the charges on the drops using an unusual (and imaginary) unit called the warmomb (wa). The scientist obtains the following data for four of the drops: Droplet Calculated Charge (wa) A 3.84⨉10−8 B 4.80⨉10−8 C 2.88⨉10−8 D 8.64⨉10−8 (c) Based on your answer to part (b), how many electrons are there on each of the droplets?

The natural abundance of 3He is 0.000137%. (a) How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are in an atom of 3He?

The natural abundance of 3He is 0.000137%. (b) Based on the sum of the masses of their subatomic particles, which is expected to be more massive, an atom of 3He or an atom of 3H (which is also called tritium)?

The natural abundance of 3He is 0.000137%. (c) Based on your answer to part (b), what would need to be the precision of a mass spectrometer that is able to differentiate between peaks that are due to 3He+ and 3H+?

