Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Problem 87c
Chapter 2, Problem 87c

Suppose a scientist repeats the Millikan oil-drop experiment but reports the charges on the drops using an unusual (and imaginary) unit called the warmomb (wa). The scientist obtains the following data for four of the drops: Droplet Calculated Charge (wa) A 3.84⨉10−8 B 4.80⨉10−8 C 2.88⨉10−8 D 8.64⨉10−8 (c) Based on your answer to part (b), how many electrons are there on each of the droplets?

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that a scientist in a parallel universe performs the Millikan oil drop experiment. The unit of charge in that universe is Gaelic. He obtained the following data for four oil droplets. A 2.06 times 10 to the negative 11th galaxy B 2.75 times 10 to the negative 11th Gaelic c. times 10 to the negative 11 gallic, N. D 5.50 times 10 to the negative 11th gallery Using the charge of an electron as 6.8 times 10 to the - Gaelic, calculate the number of electrons on each drop. So to determine the number of electrons, we need to divide each one by the charge of the electron. So we're gonna divide a By 6.8, 8 Times 10 to the - And that equals three electrons. We're going to divide B by 6. Times 10 to the -12. And that equals for electrons. We're going to multiply C Or divide c by 6.88 Times 10 to the -12. And that gives us six electrons. And we're going to divide d by 6.8, 8 Times 10 to the -12th electrons. And that equals eight electrons. So our answers are 3, 4, 6 and eight. Thank you for watching. Bye
