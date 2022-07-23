Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 20a1
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 20a1

The radius of an atom of copper (Cu) is about 140 pm. (a) Express this distance in angstroms 1A 2.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
57s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to express the following using base units and scientific notation, and our Value is 452 Mem. So our base unit there is going to be meters, so one mega meter Equals 10 to the 6th m. So we have 452 mega meters And we're going to multiply that by 10-6 m and one mega meter. So our mega meter is going to cancel out here, And that is going to give us 4. Times, 10 to the 8th m. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A chemist finds that 30.82 g of nitrogen will react with 17.60, 35.20, 70.40, or 88.00 g of oxygen to form four different compounds. (a) Calculate the mass of oxygen per gram of nitrogen in each compound. 30.82 g N and 17.60 g O

374
views
Textbook Question

A chemist finds that 30.82 g of nitrogen will react with 17.60, 35.20, 70.40, or 88.00 g of oxygen to form four different compounds. (a) Calculate the mass of oxygen per gram of nitrogen in each compound. 30.82 g N and 88.00 g O

1274
views
Textbook Question

In a series of experiments, a chemist prepared three different compounds that contain only iodine and fluorine and determined the mass of each element in each compound: Compound Mass of Iodine (g) Mass of Fluorine (g) 1 4.75 3.56 2 7.64 3.43 3 9.41 9.86 (a) Calculate the mass of fluorine per gram of iodine in Compound 3.

742
views