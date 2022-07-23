Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 20c
Chapter 2, Problem 20c

The radius of an atom of copper (Cu) is about 140 pm. (c) If you assume that the Cu atom is a sphere, what is the volume in cm3 of a single atom?

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that Earth has a radius of km around the equator, assuming the Earth as the perfect square, calculate the volume of Earth and cubic feet. So we're going to use the formula volume equals four thirds times pi times radius cubed. And we need to remember the conversion factors one km Equals 10 to the 3rd m and one m Equals 3.281 the cube. So now we need to convert our radius from km two ft. So we're going to start out with our 378 km And we're going to multiply that by 10 to the 3rd m over one kilometer. And we're going to multiply that by 3. ft per one m And that equals 2.09, 3 times 10 To the 7th ft. And now we're going to plug that into our volume equation. So our volume is going to equal 4/ pie Times our radius. We just calculated so 2.09, 3 Times 10 to the 7th. See, and this is cube And that equals three 841 times 10 To the 22nd feet cubed. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye
