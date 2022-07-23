Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Chapter 2, Problem 58e

Using the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of the following elements: (e) Sb.

Hey everyone in this example, we need to identify the charge of the most stable ion of the atom gallium. We want to find gallium on our periodic tables and we would recognize that it's located in Group Three A. Of our periodic tables. And we would we would recall that the group numbers are the vertical rows going down our periodic table. And so because gallium is located in Group three A, we would recall that therefore the group number corresponds to our ion charge. And so because we know that we're in Group three A. We would say we have the G. A. Three plus ion or the gallium three plus caddy on because we recall that Canadians have a positive charge and any other ion formed in this group number Group three A. Will have a plus three ion charge. And so the most stable ion of gallium is always going to form the gallium three plus cat eye on. So this is our final answer. To complete this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
