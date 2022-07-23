Chapter 2, Problem 58e
Using the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of the following elements: (e) Sb.
Video transcript
Fill in the gaps in the following table: Symbol 133Cs+ Protons 35 15 Neutrons 46 16 30 Electrons 18 20 Net charge 1- 5+
Each of the following elements is capable of forming an ion in chemical reactions. By referring to the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of each: (c) As
Using the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of the following elements: (d) I
Using the periodic table to guide you, predict the chemical formula and name of the compound formed by the following elements: (b) Li and H
Using the periodic table to guide you, predict the chemical formula and name of the compound formed by the following elements: (c) Al and I
Using the periodic table to guide you, predict the chemical formula and name of the compound formed by the following elements: (d) K and S.