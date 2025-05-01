A common shorthand way to represent a voltaic cell is anode | anode solution || cathode solution | cathode. A double vertical line represents a salt bridge or a porous barrier. A single vertical line represents a change in phase, such as from solid to solution. (a) Write the half-reactions and overall cell reaction represented by Fe | Fe2+ || Ag+ | Ag; calculate the standard cell emf using data in Appendix E. (b) Write the half-reactions and overall cell reaction represented by Zn | Zn2+ || H+ | H2; calculate the standard cell emf using data in Appendix E and use Pt for the hydrogen electrode. (c) Using the notation just described, represent a cell based on the following reaction: ClO3^-_(aq) + 3 Cu_(s) + 6 H+_(aq) -> Cl^-_(aq) + 3 Cu2+_(aq) + 3 H2O_(l); Pt is used as an inert electrode in contact with the ClO3^- and Cl^-. Calculate the standard cell emf given: ClO3^-_(aq) + 6 H+_(aq) + 6 e^- -> Cl^-_(aq) + 3 H2O_(l); E° = 1.45 V.