A mixture of copper and gold metals that is subjected toelectrorefining contains tellurium as an impurity. The standard reduction potential between tellurium and its lowestcommon oxidation state, Te4+, isTe4+1aq2 + 4 e- ¡ Te1s2 E°red = 0.57 VGiven this information, describe the probable fate of tellurium impurities during electrorefining. Do the impuritiesfall to the bottom of the refining bath, unchanged, as copper is oxidized, or do they go into solution as ions? If theygo into solution, do they plate out on the cathode?