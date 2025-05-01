Magnesium, the element, is produced commercially by electrolysis from a molten salt (the 'electrolyte') using a cell similar to the one shown here. (b) Chlorine gas is evolved as voltage is applied in the cell. Knowing this, identify the electrolyte.
(a) What is meant by the term oxidation? (b) What is meant by the term oxidant? (c) What is meant by the term oxidizing agent?
Key Concepts
Oxidation
Oxidant
Oxidizing Agent
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (a) If something is oxidized, it is formally losing electrons.
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (b) For the reaction Fe3+(aq) + Co2+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Co3+(aq), Fe3+(aq) is the reducing agent and Co2+(aq) is the oxidizing agent.
Magnesium, the element, is produced commercially by electrolysis from a molten salt (the 'electrolyte') using a cell similar to the one shown here. (a) What is the most common oxidation number for Mg when it is part of a salt?
Magnesium, the element, is produced commercially by electrolysis from a molten salt (the 'electrolyte') using a cell similar to the one shown here. (c) Recall that in an electrolytic cell the anode is given the + sign and the cathode is given the – sign, which is the opposite of what we see in batteries. What half-reaction occurs at the anode in this electrolytic cell?