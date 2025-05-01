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Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.20 - ElectrochemistryProblem 13
Chapter 20, Problem 13

(a) What is meant by the term oxidation? (b) What is meant by the term oxidant? (c) What is meant by the term oxidizing agent?

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Oxidation is a chemical process where a substance loses electrons. This can be represented in a chemical equation where the oxidation state of an element increases. For example, in the reaction \( \text{Fe} \rightarrow \text{Fe}^{2+} + 2e^- \), iron (Fe) is oxidized as it loses electrons.
An oxidant is a substance that has the ability to oxidize other substances, meaning it causes them to lose electrons. Oxidants are typically electron acceptors in a chemical reaction.
An oxidizing agent is a substance that facilitates oxidation by accepting electrons from another species. In doing so, the oxidizing agent itself is reduced. For example, in the reaction \( \text{Cl}_2 + 2e^- \rightarrow 2\text{Cl}^- \), chlorine (Cl₂) acts as an oxidizing agent because it gains electrons and is reduced.
To identify an oxidizing agent in a chemical reaction, look for the species that gains electrons and undergoes a decrease in oxidation state.
Understanding these terms is crucial for analyzing redox reactions, where oxidation and reduction occur simultaneously, and identifying the flow of electrons between reactants.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation

Oxidation refers to a chemical process in which an atom, ion, or molecule loses electrons. This process often results in an increase in oxidation state. Oxidation can occur in various reactions, including combustion and respiration, and is a key component of redox (reduction-oxidation) reactions, where it is paired with reduction.

Oxidant

An oxidant, or oxidizing agent, is a substance that facilitates oxidation by accepting electrons from another species. In a redox reaction, the oxidant is reduced while causing another substance to be oxidized. Common examples of oxidants include oxygen, chlorine, and potassium permanganate, which are used in various chemical and biological processes.

Oxidizing Agent

An oxidizing agent is a specific type of oxidant that promotes oxidation in a chemical reaction. It is characterized by its ability to gain electrons and, in doing so, causes another substance to lose electrons. Understanding the role of oxidizing agents is crucial in fields such as organic chemistry and electrochemistry, where they are often used to drive reactions forward.
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Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Magnesium, the element, is produced commercially by electrolysis from a molten salt (the 'electrolyte') using a cell similar to the one shown here. (b) Chlorine gas is evolved as voltage is applied in the cell. Knowing this, identify the electrolyte.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (a) If something is oxidized, it is formally losing electrons.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (b) For the reaction Fe3+(aq) + Co2+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Co3+(aq), Fe3+(aq) is the reducing agent and Co2+(aq) is the oxidizing agent.

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Textbook Question

Magnesium, the element, is produced commercially by electrolysis from a molten salt (the 'electrolyte') using a cell similar to the one shown here. (a) What is the most common oxidation number for Mg when it is part of a salt?

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Textbook Question

Magnesium, the element, is produced commercially by electrolysis from a molten salt (the 'electrolyte') using a cell similar to the one shown here. (c) Recall that in an electrolytic cell the anode is given the + sign and the cathode is given the – sign, which is the opposite of what we see in batteries. What half-reaction occurs at the anode in this electrolytic cell?

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