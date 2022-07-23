Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (a) If something is reduced, it is formally losing electrons. (b) A reducing agent gets oxidized as it reacts.
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (a) If something is oxidized, it is formally losing electrons.
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Key Concepts
Oxidation and Reduction
Oxidation States
Electron Transfer
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (c) If there are no changes in the oxidation state of the reactants or products of a particular reaction, that reaction is not a redox reaction.
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (b) For the reaction Fe3+(aq) + Co2+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Co3+(aq), Fe3+(aq) is the reducing agent and Co2+(aq) is the oxidizing agent.
Magnesium, the element, is produced commercially by electrolysis from a molten salt (the 'electrolyte') using a cell similar to the one shown here. (c) Recall that in an electrolytic cell the anode is given the + sign and the cathode is given the – sign, which is the opposite of what we see in batteries. What half-reaction occurs at the anode in this electrolytic cell?