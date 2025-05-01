In some applications nickel–cadmium batteries have been replaced by nickel–zinc batteries. The overall cell reaction for this relatively new battery is: 2 H 2 O(l) + 2 NiO(OH)(s) + Zn(s) → 2 Ni(OH) 2 (s) + Zn(OH) 2 (s) (c) A single nickel–cadmium cell has a voltage of 1.30 V. Based on the difference in the standard reduction potentials of Cd2+ and Zn2+, what voltage would you estimate a nickel–zinc battery will produce? (d) Would you expect the specific energy density of a nickel–zinc battery to be higher or lower than that of a nickel–cadmium battery?