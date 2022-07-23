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Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.20 - ElectrochemistryProblem 16a,b
Chapter 20, Problem 16a,b

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (a) If something is reduced, it is formally losing electrons. (b) A reducing agent gets oxidized as it reacts.

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Step 1: Understand the concept of reduction. Reduction is a chemical reaction that involves the gain of electrons by a molecule, atom, or ion. Therefore, if something is reduced, it is gaining electrons, not losing them.
Step 2: Analyze statement (a). The statement claims that if something is reduced, it is losing electrons. Based on the definition of reduction, this statement is false because reduction involves gaining electrons.
Step 3: Understand the concept of a reducing agent. A reducing agent is a substance that donates electrons to another substance, causing the other substance to be reduced. In the process, the reducing agent itself gets oxidized.
Step 4: Analyze statement (b). The statement claims that a reducing agent gets oxidized as it reacts. This is true because, by definition, a reducing agent loses electrons and is oxidized while reducing another substance.
Step 5: Summarize the analysis. Statement (a) is false because reduction involves gaining electrons, not losing them. Statement (b) is true because a reducing agent is oxidized as it donates electrons to another substance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reduction and Oxidation

Reduction and oxidation are chemical processes that involve the transfer of electrons between substances. Reduction refers to the gain of electrons, leading to a decrease in oxidation state, while oxidation involves the loss of electrons, resulting in an increase in oxidation state. Understanding these processes is crucial for analyzing redox reactions.
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Reducing Agents

A reducing agent is a substance that donates electrons to another substance in a redox reaction, causing the other substance to be reduced. As the reducing agent loses electrons, it itself is oxidized. This dual role is essential for understanding how redox reactions function and the behavior of different chemical species.
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True/False Statements in Chemistry

In chemistry, evaluating statements as true or false often requires a clear understanding of definitions and principles. For example, knowing the correct definitions of reduction and oxidation helps in determining the validity of statements regarding electron transfer and the behavior of reducing agents in reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (a) If something is oxidized, it is formally losing electrons.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (c) An oxidizing agent is needed to convert CO into CO2.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (c) If there are no changes in the oxidation state of the reactants or products of a particular reaction, that reaction is not a redox reaction.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following balanced equations involve oxidation–reduction. If they do, identify the elements that undergo changes in oxidation number. (a) PBr3(l) + 3 H2O(l) → H3PO3(aq) + 3 HBr(aq)

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (b) For the reaction Fe3+(aq) + Co2+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Co3+(aq), Fe3+(aq) is the reducing agent and Co2+(aq) is the oxidizing agent.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following balanced oxidation–reduction reactions, (i) identify the oxidation numbers for all the elements in the reactants and products and (ii) state the total number of electrons transferred in each reaction. (a) I2O5(s) + 5 CO(g) → I2(s) + 5 CO2(g) (b) 2 Hg2+(aq) + N2H4(aq) → 2 Hg(l) + N2(g) + 4 H+(aq) (c) 3 H2S(aq) + 2 H+(aq) + 2 NO3-(aq) → 3 S(s) + 2 NO(g) + 4 H2O(l)

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