Ch.21 - Nuclear Chemistry
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 21, Problem 87
A 53.8-mg sample of sodium perchlorate contains radioactive chlorine-36 (whose atomic mass is 36.0 amu). If 29.6% of the chlorine atoms in the sample are chlorine-36 and the remainder are naturally occurring nonradioactive chlorine atoms, how many disintegrations per second are produced by this sample? The half-life of chlorine-36 is 3.0 * 105 yr.
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1
Convert the mass of the sodium perchlorate sample from milligrams to grams by dividing by 1000.
Calculate the molar mass of sodium perchlorate (NaClO₄) using the atomic masses of sodium (Na), chlorine (Cl), and oxygen (O).
Determine the number of moles of sodium perchlorate in the sample by dividing the mass of the sample in grams by the molar mass of sodium perchlorate.
Calculate the total number of chlorine atoms in the sample by multiplying the number of moles of sodium perchlorate by Avogadro's number (6.022 x 10²³ atoms/mol).
Find the number of chlorine-36 atoms by multiplying the total number of chlorine atoms by the percentage of chlorine-36 (29.6%).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Radioactive Decay
Radioactive decay is the process by which unstable atomic nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation. This decay occurs at a predictable rate characterized by the half-life, which is the time required for half of the radioactive atoms in a sample to decay. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the activity of a radioactive sample, as it directly relates to the number of disintegrations per second.
Half-Life
The half-life of a radioactive isotope is the time it takes for half of the radioactive atoms in a sample to decay. For chlorine-36, the half-life is 3.0 × 10^5 years, meaning that after this period, only half of the original amount of chlorine-36 will remain. This concept is essential for determining the remaining quantity of a radioactive substance over time and calculating its activity.
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Activity of a Radioactive Sample
The activity of a radioactive sample, measured in disintegrations per second (Becquerels), indicates the rate at which decay events occur. It can be calculated using the formula A = λN, where A is the activity, λ is the decay constant, and N is the number of radioactive atoms present. Understanding how to calculate activity is vital for determining the safety and implications of handling radioactive materials.
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Related Practice