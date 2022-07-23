Textbook Question
The table to the right gives the number of protons (p) and neutrons (n) for four isotopes. (a) Write the symbol for each of the isotopes.
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The table to the right gives the number of protons (p) and neutrons (n) for four isotopes. (a) Write the symbol for each of the isotopes.
Which are classified as ionizing radiation: X rays, alpha particles, microwaves from a cell phone, and gamma rays?
Radon-222 decays to a stable nucleus by a series of three alpha emissions and two beta emissions. What is the stable nucleus that is formed?
A laboratory rat is exposed to an alpha-radiation source whose activity is 14.3 mCi. (b) The rat has a mass of 385 g and is exposed to the radiation for 14.0 s, absorbing 35% of the emitted alpha particles, each having an energy of 9.12 * 10-13 J. Calculate the absorbed dose in millirads and grays.