Alpha and Beta Particles

Alpha particles are positively charged particles consisting of two protons and two neutrons, effectively reducing the atomic number of the parent nuclide by two and the mass number by four. Beta particles, on the other hand, are high-energy, high-speed electrons or positrons emitted from a decaying nucleus, which increases the atomic number by one without changing the mass number. The type and number of emissions determine the transformation of the original nuclide into a stable product.