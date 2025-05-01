The atomic masses of nitrogen-14, titanium-48, and xenon-129 are 13.999234 amu, 47.935878 amu, and 128.904779 amu, respectively. For each isotope, calculate (a) the nuclear mass.
Iodine-131 is a convenient radioisotope to monitor thyroid activity in humans. It is a beta emitter with a half-life of 8.02 days. The thyroid is the only gland in the body that uses iodine. A person undergoing a test of thyroid activity drinks a solution of NaI, in which only a small fraction of the iodide is radioactive. (a) Why is NaI a good choice for the source of iodine? (b) If a Geiger counter is placed near the person’s thyroid (which is near the neck) right after the sodium iodide solution is taken, what will the data look like as a function of time?
Key Concepts
Radioisotopes and Their Properties
Sodium Iodide (NaI) as a Source of Iodine
Geiger Counter and Radiation Detection
Based on the following atomic mass values: 1H, 1.00782 amu; 2H, 2.01410 amu; 3H, 3.01605 amu; 3He, 3.01603 amu; 4He, 4.00260 amu—and the mass of the neutron given in the text, calculate the energy released per mole in each of the following nuclear reactions, all of which are possibilities for a controlled fusion process:
(a) 21H + 31H → 42He + 10n
(b) 21H + 21H → 32He + 10n
(c) 21H + 32He → 42He + 11H
Iodine-131 is a convenient radioisotope to monitor thyroid activity in humans. It is a beta emitter with a half-life of 8.02 days. The thyroid is the only gland in the body that uses iodine. A person undergoing a test of thyroid activity drinks a solution of NaI, in which only a small fraction of the iodide is radioactive. (c) A normal thyroid will take up about 12% of the ingested iodide in a few hours. How long will it take for the radioactive iodide taken up and held by the thyroid to decay to 0.01% of the original amount?