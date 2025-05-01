Iodine-131 is a convenient radioisotope to monitor thyroid activity in humans. It is a beta emitter with a half-life of 8.02 days. The thyroid is the only gland in the body that uses iodine. A person undergoing a test of thyroid activity drinks a solution of NaI, in which only a small fraction of the iodide is radioactive. (a) Why is NaI a good choice for the source of iodine? (b) If a Geiger counter is placed near the person’s thyroid (which is near the neck) right after the sodium iodide solution is taken, what will the data look like as a function of time?