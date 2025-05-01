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Ch.21 - Nuclear Chemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.21 - Nuclear ChemistryProblem 65
Chapter 21, Problem 65

Which type or types of nuclear reactors have these characteristics? (a) Does not use a secondary coolant (b) Creates more fissionable material than it consumes (c) Uses a gas, such as He or CO2, as the primary coolant.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the characteristics of different types of nuclear reactors. Common types include Light Water Reactors (LWRs), Heavy Water Reactors (HWRs), Gas-Cooled Reactors (GCRs), and Breeder Reactors.
Step 2: For characteristic (a), identify reactors that do not use a secondary coolant. Typically, reactors like Boiling Water Reactors (BWRs) do not use a secondary coolant because the steam generated in the reactor is directly used to drive the turbine.
Step 3: For characteristic (b), identify reactors that create more fissionable material than they consume. Breeder Reactors are designed to generate more fissile material (like plutonium-239) than they consume (like uranium-235 or uranium-238).
Step 4: For characteristic (c), identify reactors that use a gas as the primary coolant. Gas-Cooled Reactors (GCRs), such as Advanced Gas-Cooled Reactors (AGRs) and High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors (HTGRs), use gases like helium (He) or carbon dioxide (CO2) as coolants.
Step 5: Match each characteristic to the appropriate type of reactor based on the information gathered in the previous steps.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Reactor Types

Nuclear reactors can be classified into several types based on their design and operational characteristics. Common types include pressurized water reactors (PWR), boiling water reactors (BWR), and fast breeder reactors (FBR). Each type has distinct features, such as the coolant used and whether they produce more fuel than they consume, which is crucial for understanding the question.
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Breeder Reactors

Breeder reactors are a specific type of nuclear reactor designed to generate more fissile material than they consume. They achieve this by converting non-fissile isotopes, like uranium-238, into fissile isotopes, such as plutonium-239, through neutron capture. This characteristic makes them significant for sustainable nuclear fuel cycles and energy production.

Coolants in Nuclear Reactors

Coolants are substances used in nuclear reactors to transfer heat away from the reactor core. Different reactors utilize various coolants, such as water, gas, or liquid metals. In the context of the question, gas coolants like helium or carbon dioxide are noted for their efficiency at high temperatures and low neutron absorption, which can influence reactor design and safety.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the nuclear equations for the following fission reactions:

(a) 23592U + 10n → 16062Sm + 7230Zn + _ 10n

(b) 23994Pu + 10n → 14458Ce + _ + 2 10n

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Textbook Question

Which are classified as ionizing radiation: X rays, alpha particles, microwaves from a cell phone, and gamma rays?

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Textbook Question

The spent fuel elements from a fission reactor are much more intensely radioactive than the original fuel elements. (b) Given that only two or three neutrons are released per fission event and knowing that the nucleus undergoing fission has a neutron-to-proton ratio characteristic of a heavy nucleus, what sorts of decay would you expect to be dominant among the fission products?

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