Electronegativity and Ionic Character

Carbon has a moderate electronegativity, allowing it to form stable covalent bonds with oxygen in carbonate ions. The difference in electronegativity between carbon and oxygen facilitates the formation of polar covalent bonds, which contribute to the stability of the carbonate ion. Silicon, being less electronegative, tends to form more ionic bonds in silicates, which can lead to less stable structures in comparison to carbonates.