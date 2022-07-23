Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Empirical Formula The empirical formula of a compound represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the elements present in that compound. It is derived from the mass of each element in a sample and is crucial for understanding the composition of the substance. For example, if a compound contains elements A and B in a 1:2 ratio, its empirical formula would be AB2.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is essential for converting the mass of an element in a sample to the number of moles, which is necessary for determining the empirical formula. For instance, the molar mass of nickel (Ni) is approximately 58.69 g/mol, and for oxygen (O), it is about 16.00 g/mol.