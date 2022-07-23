Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 97
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 97

A compound, Na2Cr2Ox, where x is unknown, is analyzed and found to contain 39.70% Cr. What is the value of x?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. So you were asked to identify the value of X. In the compound K. Three B. O. X. Given that it is composed of 14.59% phosphorus by mass from a mass percent. Given we can find a total mass of the compound. Use of phosphorus atomic mass. Recall that mass percent. It was the mass of the element by by the mask of the compound Times 100 Healthy. Plug in the virus. You're gonna get 14 .59%. It goes 30.974 grams caramel. Good bye bye. X. Times 100%. We're gonna get 14.59 times X. It goes 30 .974 grams per mole Times 100%. We're gonna divide both sides. 14.59%. You get X. It was 212 0.30 grams per mole, which is the mass of the compound. So now we can set up the equation algebraic lee to find the number of oxygen in the molecule. You have three Times 39. brands promote plus .974 transfer mall first eggs, 15.999 grounds promote. I'm gonna get 212 0.30 Dance promote. We have a 148 .268 grams per mole plus .999 ground ball times It was 212 0.30. We asked for a mold Used to track .268 brands promote from both sides. We're gonna get 15 .999 grams per mole times X. People, 64 .032 fans promote to solve for X. We're gonna divide both sides 15. grounds for mold eggs. It's gonna be four. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question
The fluoride ion reacts with water to produce HF. (a) Write out the chemical equation for this reaction.
1316
views
Textbook Question

Vanillin, the dominant flavoring in vanilla, contains C, H, and O. When 1.05 g of this substance is completely combusted, 2.43 g of CO2 and 0.50 g of H2O are produced. What is the empirical formula of vanillin?

1337
views
Textbook Question

An organic compound was found to contain only C, H, and Cl. When a 1.50-g sample of the compound was completely combusted in air, 3.52 g of CO2 was formed. In a separate experiment, the chlorine in a 1.00-g sample of the compound was converted to 1.27 g of AgCl. Determine the empirical formula of the compound.

2585
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

An element X forms an iodide 1XI32 and a chloride 1XCl32. The iodide is quantitatively converted to the chloride when it is heated in a stream of chlorine: 2 XI3 + 3 Cl2¡2 XCl3 + 3 I2 If 0.5000 g of XI3 is treated with chlorine, 0.2360 g of XCl3 is obtained. (a) Calculate the atomic weight of the element X.

991
views
Textbook Question

A method used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for determining the concentration of ozone in air is to pass the air sample through a 'bubbler' containing sodium iodide, which removes the ozone according to the following equation: O31g2 + 2 NaI1aq2 + H2O1l2¡ O21g2 + I21s2 + 2 NaOH1aq2 (a) How many moles of sodium iodide are needed to remove 5.95 * 10-6 mol of O3?

414
views
Textbook Question

A method used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for determining the concentration of ozone in air is to pass the air sample through a 'bubbler' containing sodium iodide, which removes the ozone according to the following equation: O31g2 + 2 NaI1aq2 + H2O1l2¡ O21g2 + I21s2 + 2 NaOH1aq2 (b) How many grams of sodium iodide are needed to remove 1.3 mg of O3?

536
views