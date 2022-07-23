Chapter 3, Problem 99a
A method used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for determining the concentration of ozone in air is to pass the air sample through a 'bubbler' containing sodium iodide, which removes the ozone according to the following equation: O31g2 + 2 NaI1aq2 + H2O1l2¡ O21g2 + I21s2 + 2 NaOH1aq2 (a) How many moles of sodium iodide are needed to remove 5.95 * 10-6 mol of O3?
An organic compound was found to contain only C, H, and Cl. When a 1.50-g sample of the compound was completely combusted in air, 3.52 g of CO2 was formed. In a separate experiment, the chlorine in a 1.00-g sample of the compound was converted to 1.27 g of AgCl. Determine the empirical formula of the compound.
An element X forms an iodide 1XI32 and a chloride 1XCl32. The iodide is quantitatively converted to the chloride when it is heated in a stream of chlorine: 2 XI3 + 3 Cl2¡2 XCl3 + 3 I2 If 0.5000 g of XI3 is treated with chlorine, 0.2360 g of XCl3 is obtained. (a) Calculate the atomic weight of the element X.
A method used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for determining the concentration of ozone in air is to pass the air sample through a 'bubbler' containing sodium iodide, which removes the ozone according to the following equation: O31g2 + 2 NaI1aq2 + H2O1l2¡ O21g2 + I21s2 + 2 NaOH1aq2 (b) How many grams of sodium iodide are needed to remove 1.3 mg of O3?
The fat stored in a camel's hump is a source of both energy and water. Calculate the mass of H2O produced by the metabolism of 1.0 kg of fat, assuming the fat consists entirely of tristearin 1C57H110O62, a typical animal fat, and assuming that during metabolism, tristearin reacts with O2 to form only CO2 and H2O.
A mixture of N21g2 and H21g2 reacts in a closed container to form ammonia, NH31g2. The reaction ceases before either reactant has been totally consumed. At this stage 3.0 mol N2, 3.0 mol H2, and 3.0 mol NH3 are present. How many moles of N2 and H2 were present originally?