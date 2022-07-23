Chapter 3, Problem 30b
(b) How many bromine atoms are present in one mole of 12C?
(a) Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (b) A mole of water has a mass of 18.0 g.
(a) Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (d) A mole of NaCl(s) contains 2 moles of ions
(a) What is the mass, in grams, of one mole of 12C?
Without doing any detailed calculations (but using a periodic table to give atomic weights), rank the following samples in order of increasing numbers of atoms: 0.50 mol H2O, 23 g Na, 6.0⨉1023 N2 molecules.
What is the mass, in kilograms, of an Avogadro's number of people, if the average mass of a person is 160 lb? How does this compare with the mass of Earth, 5.98⨉1024 kg?