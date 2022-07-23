Chapter 3, Problem 55b2

(b) Menthol, the substance we can smell in mentholated cough drops, is composed of C, H, and O. A 0.1005-g sample of menthol is combusted, producing 0.2829 g of CO 2 and 0.1159 g of H 2 O. What is the empirical formula for menthol? If menthol has a molar mass of 156 g/mol, what is its molecular formula?

