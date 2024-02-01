Chapter 3, Problem 56a

(a) The characteristic odor of pineapple is due to ethyl butyrate, a compound containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. Combustion of 2.78 mg of ethyl butyrate produces 6.32 mg of CO 2 and 2.58 mg of H 2 O. What is the empirical formula of the compound?

Verified Solution

