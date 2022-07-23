Chapter 3, Problem 57a
Valproic acid, used to treat seizures and bipolar disorder, is composed of C, H, and O. A 0.165-g sample is combusted to produce 0.166 g of water and 0.403 g of carbon dioxide. What is the empirical formula for valproic acid?
(a) Combustion analysis of toluene, a common organic solvent, gives 5.86 mg of CO2 and 1.37 mg of H2O. If the compound contains only carbon and hydrogen, what is its empirical formula?
(a) The characteristic odor of pineapple is due to ethyl butyrate, a compound containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. Combustion of 2.78 mg of ethyl butyrate produces 6.32 mg of CO2 and 2.58 mg of H2O. What is the empirical formula of the compound?
(b) Nicotine, a component of tobacco, is composed of C, H, and N. A 5.250-mg sample of nicotine was combusted, producing 14.242 mg of CO2 and 4.083 mg of H2O. What is the empirical formula for nicotine? If nicotine has a molar mass of 160 ± 5 g/mol, what is its molecular formula?
Propenoic acid, C3H4O2, is a reactive organic liquid that is used in the manufacturing of plastics, coatings, and adhesives. An unlabeled container is thought to contain this liquid. A 0.275-g sample of the liquid is combusted to produce 0.102 g of water and 0.374 g carbon dioxide. Is the unknown liquid propenoic acid? Support your reasoning with calculations.
Washing soda, a compound used to prepare hard water for washing laundry, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in the solid structure. Its formula can be written as Na2CO3 # xH2O, where x is the number of moles of H2O per mole of Na2CO3. When a 2.558-g sample of washing soda is heated at 125 C, all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 0.948 g of Na2CO3. What is the value of x?
Epsom salts, a strong laxative used in veterinary medicine, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in the solid structure. The formula for Epsom salts can be written as MgSO4 # xH2O, where x indicates the number of moles of H2O per mole of MgSO4. When 5.061 g of this hydrate is heated to 250 C, all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 2.472 g of MgSO4. What is the value of x?