Chapter 3, Problem 57a

Valproic acid, used to treat seizures and bipolar disorder, is composed of C, H, and O. A 0.165-g sample is combusted to produce 0.166 g of water and 0.403 g of carbon dioxide. What is the empirical formula for valproic acid?

Verified Solution

