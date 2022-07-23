Chapter 3, Problem 35a
Calculate the following quantities: (a) mass, in grams, of 0.105 mol sucrose (C12H22O11)
What is the mass, in kilograms, of an Avogadro's number of people, if the average mass of a person is 160 lb?
What is the mass, in kilograms, of an Avogadro's number of people, if the average mass of a person is 160 lb? How does this compare with the mass of Earth, 5.98⨉1024 kg?
If Avogadro's number of pennies is divided equally among the 321 million men, women, and children in the United States, how many dollars would each receive?
Calculate the following quantities: (c) number of molecules in 1.0⨉10−6 mol CH3CH2OH
Calculate the following quantities: (d) number of N atoms in 0.410 mol NH3
Calculate the following quantities: (a) mass, in grams, of 1.50⨉10−2 mol CdS