Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 34a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 34a

If Avogadro's number of pennies is divided equally among the 321 million men, women, and children in the United States, how many dollars would each receive?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that a mole of quarters is distributed among Canada's population, Which is 36,991, people. And our goal here is to calculate the amount each person would receive. So one more equals all the God Rose number, Which is 6.02, 2 times 10 To the 23rd units. So we're gonna start out with avocados number 6. Times 10 : 23rd units. And then we're going to divide that amongst the people. So we're going to divide that by our 36 million 991,000 981 people. And that equals 1.627, nine times 10 to the 16th quarters per person. And now we need that amount in dollars. So we're going to use our 1. Times 10 to the 16th quarters per person. And we're going to multiply that by $ over four quarters and that equals 4.07 Times 10 to the 15th dollars per person. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Without doing any detailed calculations (but using a periodic table to give atomic weights), rank the following samples in order of increasing numbers of atoms: 0.50 mol H2O, 23 g Na, 6.0⨉1023 N2 molecules.

501
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

What is the mass, in kilograms, of an Avogadro's number of people, if the average mass of a person is 160 lb?

862
views
Textbook Question

What is the mass, in kilograms, of an Avogadro's number of people, if the average mass of a person is 160 lb? How does this compare with the mass of Earth, 5.98⨉1024 kg?

567
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the following quantities: (a) mass, in grams, of 0.105 mol sucrose (C12H22O11)

643
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the following quantities: (c) number of molecules in 1.0⨉10−6 mol CH3CH2OH

1025
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the following quantities: (d) number of N atoms in 0.410 mol NH3

885
views