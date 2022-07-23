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Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 35d
Chapter 3, Problem 35d

Calculate the following quantities: (d) number of N atoms in 0.410 mol NH3

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Identify the chemical formula of ammonia (NH_3), which contains one nitrogen (N) atom per molecule.
Recognize that the number of moles of a substance is directly proportional to the number of molecules or atoms it contains.
Use Avogadro's number (6.022 \(\times\) 10^{23} mol^{-1}) to convert moles of NH_3 to molecules of NH_3.
Since each molecule of NH_3 contains one nitrogen atom, the number of nitrogen atoms is equal to the number of NH_3 molecules.
Multiply the number of moles of NH_3 (0.410 mol) by Avogadro's number to find the number of nitrogen atoms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mole Concept

The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole contains approximately 6.022 x 10²³ entities, such as atoms or molecules. This concept allows chemists to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of particles it contains, facilitating calculations in stoichiometry.
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Chemical Formula

A chemical formula represents the composition of a compound, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. For ammonia (NH₃), the formula shows that each molecule contains one nitrogen atom and three hydrogen atoms. Understanding chemical formulas is essential for determining the number of specific atoms in a given amount of substance.
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Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the area of chemistry that deals with the relationships between the quantities of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It allows for the calculation of the number of atoms, molecules, or moles of a substance based on the balanced chemical equation. In this case, stoichiometry helps determine the number of nitrogen atoms in a specified amount of ammonia.
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