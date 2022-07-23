Textbook Question
Calculate the following quantities: (c) number of molecules in 8.447⨉10−2 mol C6H6
582
views
1
rank
Calculate the following quantities: (c) number of molecules in 8.447⨉10−2 mol C6H6
Calculate the following quantities: (a) mass, in grams, of 0.105 mol sucrose (C12H22O11)
Calculate the following quantities: (d) number of O atoms in 6.25⨉10−3 mol Al(NO3)3
Calculate the following quantities: (b) moles of Zn(NO3)2 in 143.50 g of this substance
If Avogadro's number of pennies is divided equally among the 321 million men, women, and children in the United States, how many dollars would each receive?
(b) How many moles of chloride ions are in 0.2550 g of aluminum chloride?