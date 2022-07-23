Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 36d
Chapter 3, Problem 36d

Calculate the following quantities: (d) number of O atoms in 6.25⨉10−3 mol Al(NO3)3

Hello everyone in this question, we asked calculate the number of carbon atoms in 3.21 moles of C six H three BR three. They were given 3.21 moles of C six H three, we are three. And in order to determine the number of carbon atoms, we need to first determine the number of moles of carbon. So in one mole of C six H three we are three, We have six moles of carbon. And in one mole of carbon We have avocados number, which is 6.0-2 Times 10 to Adams of carbon. This is going to give us 1.2, I was 10 to 25 Adams of carbon that is going to be d Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
