Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (c) acetaminophen, C8H9NO2 (d) cyclopropanone, C3H4O
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (b) isopropyl alcohol, C3H8O
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Molar Mass Calculation
Percentage by Mass
Empirical and Molecular Formulas
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (a) hydrogen in methane, CH4, the major hydrocarbon in natural gas
Determine the formula weights of each of the following compounds: (a) Butyric acid, CH3CH2CH2COOH, which is responsible for the rotten smell of spoiled food (b) sodium perborate, NaBO3, a substance used as bleach (c) CF2Cl2, a refrigerant known as Freon (d) NaHCO3, known as baking soda and used in bread and pastry baking (e) isopentyl acetate, CH3CO2C5H11, responsible for the odor of bananas.
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (f) penicillin, C16H18N2O4S.
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) NaClO3(s) → NaCl(s) + O2(g) (b) NH4OH(aq) → H2O(l) + NH3(g) (c) K(s) + Cl2(g) → KCl(s) (d) C2H5OH(l) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(l)
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (a) vanillin, C8H8O3