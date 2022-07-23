Textbook Question
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (b) NH4NO3(s) → N2O(g) + H2O(g)
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) NaClO31s2¡NaCl1s2 + O2(g)
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (a) vanillin, C8H8O3
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (b) isopropyl alcohol, C3H8O
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (e) dioxin, C12H4Cl4O2