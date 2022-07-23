Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 25f
Chapter 3, Problem 25f

Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (f) penicillin, C16H18N2O4S.

Everyone here asked to identify the mass percent of carbon and ibuprofen, recall that the mass percent is the mass of the element. If I buy the mask of the compound Times 100 to the mass percent of carbon Equals 12.011 And there's three carbon by by the mask of ibuprofen, which is 13 Times 12. plus 18, Almost 1.008 plus two. I'm 15 .999, Which is to all 6. Times 100%,, We get 75.69%. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was up for
