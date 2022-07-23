Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (f) penicillin, C16H18N2O4S.
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (c) sulphur in magnesium sulphate, MgSO4, a substance used as a drying agent
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (a) hydrogen in methane, CH4, the major hydrocarbon in natural gas
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (b) oxygen in vitamin E, C29H50O2
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (d) nitrogen in epinephrine, C9H13NO3 , also known as adrenalin, a hormone that is important for the fightor- flight response
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (e) oxygen in the insect pheromone sulcatol, C8H16O
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (f) carbon in sucrose, C12H22O11, the compound that is responsible for the sweet taste of table sugar.