Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a chemical formula. For magnesium sulfate (MgSO4), the molar mass is determined by adding the molar masses of magnesium (Mg), sulfur (S), and oxygen (O) in the compound. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Molar Mass Concept

Percentage by Mass Percentage by mass is a way to express the concentration of an element in a compound. It is calculated by dividing the mass of the element of interest by the total mass of the compound, then multiplying by 100. This calculation helps in understanding the composition of compounds and is essential for stoichiometric calculations in chemistry. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Mass Percent Calculation