Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 26c
Chapter 3, Problem 26c

Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (c) sulphur in magnesium sulphate, MgSO4, a substance used as a drying agent

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a chemical formula. For magnesium sulfate (MgSO4), the molar mass is determined by adding the molar masses of magnesium (Mg), sulfur (S), and oxygen (O) in the compound.
Molar Mass Concept

Percentage by Mass

Percentage by mass is a way to express the concentration of an element in a compound. It is calculated by dividing the mass of the element of interest by the total mass of the compound, then multiplying by 100. This calculation helps in understanding the composition of compounds and is essential for stoichiometric calculations in chemistry.
Mass Percent Calculation

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It involves using balanced chemical equations to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced. Understanding stoichiometry is crucial for accurately determining the percentage by mass of elements in compounds, as it provides the necessary relationships between the quantities involved.
Stoichiometry Concept
