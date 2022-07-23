Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (a) titanium metal reacts with O21g2
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (b) NH4NO3(s) → N2O(g) + H2O(g) (c) Zn(OH)2(s) → ZnO(s) + H2O(l) (d) Ag2O(s) → Ag(s) + O2(g)
Key Concepts
Balancing Chemical Equations
Types of Chemical Reactions
Decomposition Reactions
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (b) silver(I) oxide decomposes into silver metal and oxygen gas when heated (c) propanol, C3H7OH(l) burns in air (d) methyl tert-butyl ether, C5H12O(l), burns in air.
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) C3H6(s) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(l)
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) NaClO3(s) → NaCl(s) + O2(g) (b) NH4OH(aq) → H2O(l) + NH3(g) (c) K(s) + Cl2(g) → KCl(s) (d) C2H5OH(l) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(l)
Determine the formula weights of each of the following compounds: (a) Butyric acid, CH3CH2CH2COOH, which is responsible for the rotten smell of spoiled food (b) sodium perborate, NaBO3, a substance used as bleach (c) CF2Cl2, a refrigerant known as Freon (d) NaHCO3, known as baking soda and used in bread and pastry baking (e) isopentyl acetate, CH3CO2C5H11, responsible for the odor of bananas.