Chapter 3, Problem 22a,b,c,d

Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) NaClO 3 (s) → NaCl(s) + O 2 (g) (b) NH 4 OH(aq) → H 2 O(l) + NH 3 (g) (c) K(s) + Cl 2 (g) → KCl(s) (d) C 2 H 5 OH(l) + O 2 (g) → CO 2 (g) + H 2 O(l)

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the type of reaction: The given reaction is a decomposition reaction because a single compound, NaClO₃, breaks down into two or more simpler substances, NaCl and O₂. Write the unbalanced chemical equation: NaClO₃(s) → NaCl(s) + O₂(g). View full solution Count the number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation: On the left, there is 1 Na, 1 Cl, and 3 O atoms. On the right, there is 1 Na, 1 Cl, and 2 O atoms. Balance the oxygen atoms: Since there are 3 oxygen atoms on the left and 2 on the right, place a coefficient of 3/2 in front of O₂ to balance the oxygen atoms. However, to avoid fractions, multiply all coefficients by 2. Write the balanced equation: 2 NaClO₃(s) → 2 NaCl(s) + 3 O₂(g).

