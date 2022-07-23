Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 22a,b,c,d
Chapter 3, Problem 22a,b,c,d

Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) NaClO3(s) → NaCl(s) + O2(g) (b) NH4OH(aq) → H2O(l) + NH3(g) (c) K(s) + Cl2(g) → KCl(s) (d) C2H5OH(l) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(l)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: The given reaction is a decomposition reaction because a single compound, NaClO₃, breaks down into two or more simpler substances, NaCl and O₂.
Write the unbalanced chemical equation: NaClO₃(s) → NaCl(s) + O₂(g).
Count the number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation: On the left, there is 1 Na, 1 Cl, and 3 O atoms. On the right, there is 1 Na, 1 Cl, and 2 O atoms.
Balance the oxygen atoms: Since there are 3 oxygen atoms on the left and 2 on the right, place a coefficient of 3/2 in front of O₂ to balance the oxygen atoms. However, to avoid fractions, multiply all coefficients by 2.
Write the balanced equation: 2 NaClO₃(s) → 2 NaCl(s) + 3 O₂(g).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
55s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. Balancing is crucial for accurately representing the reaction and predicting the amounts of reactants and products involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations

Types of Chemical Reactions

Chemical reactions can be classified into several types, including combination, decomposition, and combustion reactions. A combination reaction occurs when two or more substances combine to form a single product. A decomposition reaction involves a single compound breaking down into two or more simpler products. Combustion reactions typically involve a substance reacting with oxygen, producing heat and light, often resulting in carbon dioxide and water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:25
Common Types of Alkane Reactions

Oxidation-Reduction Reactions

Oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions are processes where electrons are transferred between substances, leading to changes in oxidation states. In the context of the given equation, identifying whether a reaction is redox helps in understanding the electron transfer involved. For example, in a combustion reaction, the fuel is oxidized while oxygen is reduced, which is essential for determining the nature of the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Oxidation and Reduction Reactions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (b) silver(I) oxide decomposes into silver metal and oxygen gas when heated (c) propanol, C3H7OH(l) burns in air (d) methyl tert-butyl ether, C5H12O(l), burns in air.

973
views
Textbook Question

Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) C3H6(s) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(l)

415
views
Textbook Question

Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (b) NH4NO3(s) → N2O(g) + H2O(g) (c) Zn(OH)2(s) → ZnO(s) + H2O(l) (d) Ag2O(s) → Ag(s) + O2(g)

337
views
Open Question
Determine the formula weights of each of the following compounds: (a) lead(IV) chloride (b) copper(II) oxide (c) iodic acid, HIO3 (d) sodium perchlorate, NaClO4
Textbook Question

Determine the formula weights of each of the following compounds: (a) Butyric acid, CH3CH2CH2COOH, which is responsible for the rotten smell of spoiled food (b) sodium perborate, NaBO3, a substance used as bleach (c) CF2Cl2, a refrigerant known as Freon (d) NaHCO3, known as baking soda and used in bread and pastry baking (e) isopentyl acetate, CH3CO2C5H11, responsible for the odor of bananas.

652
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (a) vanillin, C8H8O3

1053
views