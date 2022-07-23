Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (b) silver(I) oxide decomposes into silver metal and oxygen gas when heated (c) propanol, C3H7OH(l) burns in air (d) methyl tert-butyl ether, C5H12O(l), burns in air.
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) NaClO3(s) → NaCl(s) + O2(g) (b) NH4OH(aq) → H2O(l) + NH3(g) (c) K(s) + Cl2(g) → KCl(s) (d) C2H5OH(l) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(l)
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) C3H6(s) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(l)
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (b) NH4NO3(s) → N2O(g) + H2O(g) (c) Zn(OH)2(s) → ZnO(s) + H2O(l) (d) Ag2O(s) → Ag(s) + O2(g)
Determine the formula weights of each of the following compounds: (a) Butyric acid, CH3CH2CH2COOH, which is responsible for the rotten smell of spoiled food (b) sodium perborate, NaBO3, a substance used as bleach (c) CF2Cl2, a refrigerant known as Freon (d) NaHCO3, known as baking soda and used in bread and pastry baking (e) isopentyl acetate, CH3CO2C5H11, responsible for the odor of bananas.
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (a) vanillin, C8H8O3