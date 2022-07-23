Chapter 3, Problem 63b

Several brands of antacids use Al1OH23 to react with stomach acid, which contains primarily HCl: Al1OH231s2 + HCl1aq2¡AlCl31aq2 + H2O1l2 (b) Calculate the number of grams of HCl that can react with 0.500 g of Al1OH23.

